Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,336.3, up 1.6% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 1.6 per cent or 50.96 points to 3,336.3 as at 1.04pm.

About 1.1 billion shares worth S$685 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.62 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 204 to 125.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which traded at S$0.755 with 30.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Golden-Agri Resources.