Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading higher at 3,482.51, up 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 15.03 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,482.51 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 159 to 141, after about 813.2 million shares worth S$489.4 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Ezion, which fell 2.8 per cent to S$0.106, with 20.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding which was up 0.99 per cent to S$1.02; and DBS which rose 0.8 per cent to S$29.03.