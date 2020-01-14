Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.38% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 12.38 points or 0.38 per cent to 3,263.45 as at 1.03pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 174 to 159, after about 748.9 million shares worth S$476.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Blackgold Natural Resources surged 0.3 Singapore cent or 25 per cent to 1.5 Singapore cents with 50.2 million shares traded as at 1.02pm. On Tuesday morning, the Singapore bourse had queried the Catalist-listed coal mining firm about the "unusual volume".

Meanwhile, TEE International sank 0.7 Singapore cent or 10.9 per cent to 5.7 cents on 36.4 million shares traded. This comes after the mainboard-listed company on Monday night said it has entered into a conditional agreement to sell its stake in TEE Land to a unit of Malaysia's Amcorp Group for some S$50.62 million.

Financials held on to their gains in the afternoon trade, with DBS up S$0.21 or 0.8 per cent to S$26.31, United Overseas Bank rising S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent to S$26.97, and OCBC Bank gaining S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.10.

Jardine Strategic Holdings climbed 82 US cents or 2.7 per cent to US$31.93.

Weighing on the index, however, was Thai Beverage which slipped two Singapore cents or 2.3 per cent to S$0.87.