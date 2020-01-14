You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.38% on day

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 1:29 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 12.38 points or 0.38 per cent to 3,263.45 as at 1.03pm. 

Advancers outnumbered decliners 174 to 159, after about 748.9 million shares worth S$476.5 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Blackgold Natural Resources surged 0.3 Singapore cent or 25 per cent to 1.5 Singapore cents with 50.2 million shares traded as at 1.02pm. On Tuesday morning, the Singapore bourse had queried the Catalist-listed coal mining firm about the "unusual volume"

Meanwhile, TEE International sank 0.7 Singapore cent or 10.9 per cent to 5.7 cents on 36.4 million shares traded. This comes after the mainboard-listed company on Monday night said it has entered into a conditional agreement to sell its stake in TEE Land to a unit of Malaysia's Amcorp Group for some S$50.62 million.

Market voices on:

Financials held on to their gains in the afternoon trade, with DBS up S$0.21 or 0.8 per cent to S$26.31, United Overseas Bank rising S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent to S$26.97, and OCBC Bank gaining S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.10. 

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI rises 0.29%

Jardine Strategic Holdings climbed 82 US cents or 2.7 per cent to US$31.93. 

Weighing on the index, however, was Thai Beverage which slipped two Singapore cents or 2.3 per cent to S$0.87. 

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

New climate models suggest Paris goals may be out of reach

[PARIS] New climate models show carbon dioxide is a more potent greenhouse gas than previously understood, a finding...

Jan 14, 2020 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

Flood-hit Jakarta residents sue over deadly disaster

[JAKARTA] Jakarta's governor has been hit with a lawsuit filed by residents of the sprawling city after torrential...

Jan 14, 2020 12:47 PM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume shrinks 27.4% in 2019: SRX

THE number of Singapore condominium units resold last year totalled just 9,017, sliding 27.4 per cent from 2018,...

Jan 14, 2020 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

China's trade surplus with US dropped 8.5% to US$296b in 2019

[BEIJING] China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed last year as the world's two biggest economies...

Jan 14, 2020 12:17 PM
Real Estate

Abercrombie & Fitch says it’s willing to walk away from any mall

[NEW YORK] Abercrombie & Fitch Co says it isn't afraid to leave even the best shopping centers behind as it...

