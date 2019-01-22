Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday session at 3,209.12, down 0.36% on the day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index falling 0.36 per cent or 11.44 points on the day to 3,209.12 as at 1.04pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 177 to 109, or about eight securities down for every five up, after 920.7 million securities worth S$321.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Swee Hong moved up 40.0 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.007 with 20.8 million shares traded. Genting Singapore declined 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.09 with 12.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.9 per cent or S$0.23 to S$24.78; OCBC Bank, down 0.9 per cent or S$0.10 to S$11.63; and United Overseas Bank, down 0.6 per cent or S$0.16 to S$26.27.