You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,095.43, up 0.16%

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 1:28 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Wednesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.16 per cent, or 5.03 points to 3,095.43.

As at 1pm, gainers outpaced losers at 174 to 119 as some 965.5 million shares worth S$383 million changed hands.

Ezion was the most actively traded by volume, surging 33 per cent to S$0.056, with over 156.7 million shares changing hands.

Local banks also reopened in the green. DBS rose 0.34 per cent to S$23.78, UOB gained 0.12 per cent to S$24.83, while OCBC Bank was up 0.54 per cent to S$11.19.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-condo-260919.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.6% in October from September: NUS index

Phoenix Road_02.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Row of apartments along Phoenix Road to be put up for collective sale for S$42m

Beauty World Plaza.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment tender with S$165m reserve price

Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Exotix Capital initiates coverage on Wilmar with 'sell'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening