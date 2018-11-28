Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,095.43, up 0.16%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Wednesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.16 per cent, or 5.03 points to 3,095.43.

As at 1pm, gainers outpaced losers at 174 to 119 as some 965.5 million shares worth S$383 million changed hands.

Ezion was the most actively traded by volume, surging 33 per cent to S$0.056, with over 156.7 million shares changing hands.

Local banks also reopened in the green. DBS rose 0.34 per cent to S$23.78, UOB gained 0.12 per cent to S$24.83, while OCBC Bank was up 0.54 per cent to S$11.19.