You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,188.06, up 1% on day

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 1:26 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading extending their advance on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 1 per cent, or 32.35 points to 3,188.06 as at 1pm. 

This came even as Wall Street closed mostly flat overnight, with a decline in tech shares weighing on stocks. 

On the Singapore bourse, advancers outnumbered decliners 191 to 117, after about 662 million shares worth S$561 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, YZJ Shipbuilding climbed 4 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$1.05, with 38.1 million shares traded, while Tee International lost 13.5 per cent, or 0.5 cent to 3.2 cents, with 17.3 million shares traded. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The banking trio all posted gains with United Overseas Bank up 2.3 per cent, or 60 cents to S$26.37, DBS advancing 1.5 per cent, or 37 cents to S$25.32, and OCBC Bank adding 0.9 per cent, or 10 cents to S$10.95. 

Other active index stocks included Sembcorp Industries which rose 3.3 per cent, or seven cents to S$2.22 and Singapore Press Holdings which gained 2.5 per cent, or five cents to S$2.09. 

A laggard from the index, however, was SingTel which lost 0.6 per cent, two cents to S$3.21. 

Elsewhere, Asian equities extended gains, as traders look ahead to key central bank meetings. 

The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates and detail plans for stimulus measures when it concludes its meeting on Thursday. Next week, investors also expect the Federal Reserve to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut.

Japan's Topix rose 1.3 per cent as at 12.02pm, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed. 

South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.4 per cent. 

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly