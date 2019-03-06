Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,232.06, down 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks remained soft as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.06 per cent or 2.01 points on the day to 3,232.06 as at 1.05pm following a weak morning.

Gainers outnumbered losers 172 to 137, or about five securities up for every four down, after 627.6 million securities worth S$429.0 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Nico Steel Holdings advanced 20.0 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.006 with 44.2 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings fell 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.39 with 18.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$25.46; and OCBC Bank, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.05 to S$11.25.