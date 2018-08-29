Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,251.6, up 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading 0.1 per cent higher after Wednesday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index gaining 4.05 points to 3,251.6 as at 1.02pm.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 148 gainers to 150 losers, with 640.3 million shares worth S$352.3 million in total changing hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel with 112.4 million shares traded, flat at 0.2 Singapore cent. Other actives included Rex International with 26.85 million shares traded, up 3.28 per cent to 6.3 Singapore cents, and AusGroup with 17.72 million shares traded, up 9.3 per cent to 4.7 Singapore cents.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank, advancing 0.43 per cent to S$25.51, and CapitaLand, retreating 0.29 per cent to S$3.44.