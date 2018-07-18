You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,252.44, up 0.4% on day

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 1:28 PM
SINGAPORE stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index climbing 12.8 points or 0.4 per cent on the day to 3,252.44 as of 1.03 pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 157 to 135, or about seven stocks up for every six down, as about 636 million shares worth S$500 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was SGX debutant Koufu Group, which was trading at S$0.64, up 1.6 per cent on its IPO price of S$0.63, with about 25.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding with 22.3 million shares traded at 87 Singapore cents apiece, up 2.4 per cent, and Golden Agri-Resources with 19.5 million units traded, down 1.8 per cent at S$0.275 apiece.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Group Holdings, which advanced 3 Singapore cents, or 0.12 per cent to S$26.04; and Venture Corp, which shed 9 Singapore cents, or 0.5 per cent, to S$16.94.

