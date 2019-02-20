You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,271.44, up 0.36%

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 1:25 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks gained on Wednesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.36 per cent or 11.64 points to 3,271.44 as at 1.08pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 202 to 124, after 831.49 million securities worth S$525.67 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Sembcorp Marine gained 5.06 per cent or S$0.08 to S$1.66 with 23.37 million shares traded, after its full-year earnings beat analysts' expectations. Thai Beverage lost 0.63 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.79 with 10.46 million shares traded. 

Among active index stocks, Keppel Corp was up 2.45 per cent or S$0.15 at S$6.27 on optimism from higher oil prices. Likewise, Sembcorp Industries added 3.11 per cent or S$0.08 to S$2.65. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CAPITA_200219_37.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q4 profit jumps 71.2% to S$475.7m

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares rise despite Q4 profit tumble

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

AK_sgskyline_2002.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening