Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,271.44, up 0.36%

SINGAPORE stocks gained on Wednesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.36 per cent or 11.64 points to 3,271.44 as at 1.08pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 202 to 124, after 831.49 million securities worth S$525.67 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Sembcorp Marine gained 5.06 per cent or S$0.08 to S$1.66 with 23.37 million shares traded, after its full-year earnings beat analysts' expectations. Thai Beverage lost 0.63 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.79 with 10.46 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, Keppel Corp was up 2.45 per cent or S$0.15 at S$6.27 on optimism from higher oil prices. Likewise, Sembcorp Industries added 3.11 per cent or S$0.08 to S$2.65.