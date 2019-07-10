You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,346.79, up 0.52% on day

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 1:27 PM
UPDATED Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 1:57 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued where their morning gains left off as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, tracking other Asian equities that were also in the green.

The Straits Times Index advanced 0.52 per cent or 17.33 points on the day to 3,346.79 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 179 to 127, after 629.7 million securities worth S$449.8 million changed hands.

Some of the bourse's smaller stocks were the most heavily traded by volume. Asian Pay Television Trust advanced S$0.019 or 10.9 per cent to S$0.193 with 51 million shares traded, while FJ Benjamin gained S$0.006 or 16.7 per cent to S$0.042 with 19.5 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cordlife also made an appearance on the most traded list, gaining S$0.07 or 13.6 per cent to S$0.585 with 17.3 million shares changing hands.

Singtel remained one of the most active index stocks, trading up S$0.04 or 1.2 per cent to S$3.50.

The three local banks continued to advance on Wednesday, with DBS up S$0.12 or 0.5 per cent to S$25.44, UOB rising S$0.31 or 1.2 per cent to S$26.53, and OCBC gaining S$0.09 or 0.8 per cent to S$11.49.

Asian markets mostly rose on Wednesday after two days of losses with investors focusing on a US congressional testimony by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

Other Asian markets were mostly up with Hong Kong up 0.4 per cent, Sydney rising 0.6 per cent, and Seoul rising 0.4 per cent.

Wellington jumped 0.6 per cent, Taipei gained 0.5 per cent, while Manila and Jakarta were also up.

Shanghai added 0.1 per cent, but struggled for traction after data showed June factory prices were unchanged from a year ago and fell from the previous month, hit by the US trade war.

Tokyo lagged behind its Asian counterparts, ending the morning slightly lower.

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
4 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

nwy_SINGAPORE_100719_55_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore pushes for mediation role as trade war breeds disputes

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

doc7658yf86czdb19ov5jd_doc7658kkjatugsic2v1tl.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Garage

Pinterest eyes Asia-Pacific growth with Singapore office launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening