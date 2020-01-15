You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.37%

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 1:29 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in negative territory, tracking a slow performance in other regional markets as investors anticipate the signing of the US-China trade deal later in the day. 

On the Singapore bourse, the Straits Times Index fell 0.37 per cent or 12.01 points on the day to 3,258.53 as at 1.04pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 170 to 153, after about 676.3 million securities worth S$500 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AusGroup gained 0.3 Singapore cent or 6.4 per cent to S$0.05, with 51.3 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources fell 0.5 cent or 2.1 per cent to S$0.235, with 50 million shares traded. Meanwhile, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding held steady at S$1.17, with 30.5 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fu Yu Corporation also rose three Singapore cents or 12 per cent to S$0.28 with 20 million shares traded. DBS Group Research had on Wednesday initiated coverage on the precision plastic components maker with a "buy" call and a target price of S$0.35.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday; STI slips 0.14%

Banking stocks were mixed by the afternoon trade. UOB lost 19 Singapore cents or 0.7 per cent to S$26.75, while OCBC fell seven cents or 0.6 per cent to S$11.03. DBS held steady at S$26.25. 

Other active securities included Singtel, which rose one Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent to S$3.26, and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust which gained one cent or 0.8 per cent to S$1.20. 

Elsewhere in the region, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.46 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.40 per cent.

In China, the Shanghai Composite decreased 0.59 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.72 per cent.

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 01:23 PM
Real Estate

Developers sell 538 private homes excluding ECs in Dec, down 53% m-o-m: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 538 private homes in December 2019, half of the 1,147 units they sold in the previous...

Jan 15, 2020 01:03 PM
Companies & Markets

City Developments to issue S$200m of 5-year senior notes

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) will sell new S$200 million senior notes at par, under its S$5 billion medium-term...

Jan 15, 2020 12:52 PM
Real Estate

Rents for private non-landed homes and HDB flats rise in December 2019 from a year ago

[SINGAPORE] Rents for both non-landed private homes and Housing Board flats rose in December last year from the year...

Jan 15, 2020 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS sees Fu Yu 'moulding for growth', initiates coverage with 'buy'

DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on precision plastic components maker Fu Yu Corporation with a "buy" call...

Jan 15, 2020 12:29 PM
Banking & Finance

New US$12m women's livelihood bonds to list on SGX

SINGAPORE-BASED capital firm Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) on Wednesday closed its second Women’s Livelihood Bond...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly