Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading at 3,501.31, down 1.2%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index shedding 41.87 points, or 1.2 per cent to 3,501.31 on the day as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 237 to 116, after about 700.9 million shares worth S$576.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Nico Steel Holdings, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 100.6 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Genting Singapore which was down by 3.1 per cent to S$1.27; and OCBC Bank which fell 1.6 per cent to S$12.81.