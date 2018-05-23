You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading at 3,501.31, down 1.2%

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 1:14 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file6uegkpq95icyuqed24q.jpg
PHOTO: BT FILE

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index shedding 41.87 points, or 1.2 per cent to 3,501.31 on the day as at 1.02pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 237 to 116, after about 700.9 million shares worth S$576.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Nico Steel Holdings, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 100.6 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included Genting Singapore which was down by 3.1 per cent to S$1.27; and OCBC Bank which fell 1.6 per cent to S$12.81.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
4 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
5 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation dips in April as consumer price index inches up 0.1%

file6ud4q5omnbm17ohdfl54.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia says government debt is inflated by 1MDB borrowing

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps

May 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, The Hour Glass, Samurai 2K Aerosol

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening