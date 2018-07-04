Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading, up 0.03% on the day

Singapore stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon nearly flat, with the benchmark Straits Times Index edging up 0.03 per cent or 0.99 points to 3,236.89.

At 1.07pm, losers outnumbered gainers 162 to 123 as 1.19 billion shares worth S$533.2 million changed hands. Losers included Great Eastern, which shed ten Singapore cents to trade at S$29.20, while Keppel Corp was down ten Singapore cents at S$6.92.

Genting Singapore remained the most actively traded counter, dipping two Singapore cents to S$1.19, with about 30.67 million shares changing hands. Other active stocks included Ezion, which was 0.1 cent lower at 8.3 Singapore cents against a trading volume of 18.47 million, while SingTel gained four Singapore cents to trade at S$3.06.