Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon up 0.25% on day

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 1:33 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index up 0.25 per cent or 7.94 points on the day to 3,208.74 as at 1.01pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 164 to 153, after about 565.3 million securities worth S$424.9 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded by volume was Broadway Industrial, which fell 1.05 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 9.4 cents with 45.9 million shares traded as at 1.02pm. Golden Agri-Resources tumbled 4.55 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.21 after 34.6 million shares changed hands, while Eagle Hospitality Trust slipped 1.84 per cent or one US cent to 53.5 US cents after 17.6 stapled securities traded.

Banking stocks made gains by the afternoon trade. DBS rose 0.51 per cent or S$0.13 to S$25.79, UOB was up 1.03 per cent or S$0.27 to S$26.51, while OCBC Bank increased 0.28 per cent or S$0.03 to S$10.92.

Other active securities included Singtel, which dropped 2.07 per cent or S$0.07 to S$3.31.

Singapore Press Holdings moved up 3.3 per cent or S$0.07 to S$2.19 as at 1.02pm. On Tuesday, the company had announced that its 21 per cent-owned joint venture won a tender to install, operate and manage 6,000 digital display screens across Housing Board estates next year.

