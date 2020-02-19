You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon up 0.7% on day

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 1:28 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon building on its early gains, with the Straits Times Index (STI) advancing 21.34 points or 0.7 per cent to 3,217.97 as at 1.04pm.

Investor sentiment in the city-state is being lifted by support measures for Singapore listings most affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Traders are also taking heart from the lower number of new Covid-19 cases globally.

Shortly after the afternoon session began, volume traded on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 866.9 million securities with a total turnover of S$560.1 million. Both volume and turnover are on track to beat their respective 2019 intraday averages.

Across the market, advancers trumped decliners 229 to 104. The bluechip index had three of the 30 counters trading in the red.

Singtel was the STI's most active counter, dipping S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent to S$3.16 on 16.4 million shares changing hands. Shares in the telco have lost 6.2 per cent since Q3 earnings were announced last Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares post mild recovery after Budget relief measures; STI up 0.1% at open

That said, DBS Group Research analyst Sachin Mittal noted on Wednesday that Singtel shares were trading at a holding company discount of 19 per cent - more than its four-year average of 15 per cent -  and with a 5.5 per cent yield.

Financials reversed their losses from Tuesday. DBS shares added S$0.14 or 0.6 per cent to S$25.41, OCBC Bank gained S$0.12 or 1.1 per cent to S$11.09 and United Overseas Bank was trading at S$26.03, up S$0.22 or 0.9 per cent as at 1.04pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Great Eastern jumped S$0.37 or 1.7 per cent to S$22.19. On Wednesday before market open, the insurance arm of OCBC Bank posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$287 million, more than double from a year ago.

In line with broad market gains, local tech manufacturers rebounded after outlook was hit by an Apple earnings downgrade for the January-March quarter. AEM Holdings added S$0.08 or 3.7 per cent to S$2.25 while UMS Holdings was up S$0.02 or 2 per cent to S$1.04.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, benchmarks in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan were higher in the afternoon.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 01:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Prudential offers S$500 cash to those quarantined, defers SME premiums amid outbreak

LIFE insurer Prudential Singapore on Wednesday introduced a S$1.5 million relief package for small and medium-sized...

Feb 19, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

China races to contain job losses as coronavirus batters economy

[BEIJING] When cameraman Mark Xia returned to his job this month after holidays, the Shanghai video production house...

Feb 19, 2020 01:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel rated triple-A in MSCI ESG ranking

KEPPEL Corporation has been upgraded this month to a triple-A rating in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (...

Feb 19, 2020 12:49 PM
Garage

SoftBank-backed South Korean ride-hailer Tada gets rare win amid crackdown

[SEOUL] South Korea's ride-hailing service Tada, a smash hit since its launch just over a year ago, was cleared of...

Feb 19, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian government proposes levy on sweetened drinks, CO2 emitting vehicles, plastic bags

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday submitted a proposal to parliament to levy...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly