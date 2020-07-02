You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore watchdog raises concerns about LSE's proposed Refinitiv acquisition

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 9:54 PM

ym-refinitiv-020720.jpg
Singapore's competition authority said on Thursday it had raised concerns about the London Stock Exchange's proposed US$27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv in an initial review.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's competition authority said on Thursday it had raised concerns about the London Stock Exchange's proposed US$27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv in an initial review.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) cited concern about the provision of foreign exchange benchmarks by the merged entity and said it would need to conduct a second phase review to consider the matter in detail.

"Third-party feedback revealed concerns as to whether the merged entity will continue to supply foreign exchange benchmarks at fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms to rival providers in the market for the global supply of index licensing and derivatives clearing services to customers globally (including Singapore)," it said.

LSE and Refinitiv declined to comment.

European Union antitrust regulators, which have launched a four-month investigation into the deal, warned in June about the possible anti-competitive effects of the acquisition.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stock markets recover at open

CCCS said it was unable to determine at this stage whether competitors would be able to mitigate the risk of foreclosure by the merged entity of access to the WM/R FX benchmarks.

There was also insufficient information available for CCCS to determine if the competition concerns could be addressed through any existing regulations overseas on the global supply of the WM/R FX benchmarks, CCCS said.

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 09:54 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open as US job growth accelerates

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as data...

Jul 2, 2020 09:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon signals Q2 loss in a row on production, refining hit

[BENGALURU] Exxon Mobil Corp's oil and gas producing and refining businesses will report operating losses in the...

Jul 2, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Vote PAP for a harder push for economic transformation, Heng Swee Keat urges

SINGAPORE under the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the next five years will see efforts stepped up to transform and...

Jul 2, 2020 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth accelerates in June; unemployment rate falls

[WASHINGTON] The US economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations,...

Jul 2, 2020 08:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Hoe Leong re-appoints executive director 2 days after his failed re-election

MAINBOARD-LISTED heavy equipment trader Hoe Leong has re-appointed Joseph Liew Yoke Pheng as an executive director...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.