South Korea: Shares fall further on pharma stocks

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended falls on Tuesday, dragged by pharmaceutical stocks, while a trade row between Seoul and Tokyo showed scant signs of abating.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index closed down 12.14 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 2,052.03 points, after losing over 2.2 per cent in the previous session.

The KOSPI has risen 0.54 per cent so far this year, and gained 0.9 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

