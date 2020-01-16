You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks climb amid cautious optimism after Sino-US trade deal

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 3:42 PM

doc78vb3ehxvs93kkykkcr_doc78ojzpvcv411ag0t6gd7.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 17.07 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 2,248.05.
AP

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks ended firmer on Thursday, led by automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, though investors remained wary of unresolved trade issues after an initial pact was signed by Washington and Beijing.

The United States and China signed the interim trade deal that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US goods and services. The deal will, however, leave in place 25 per cent tariffs on a US$250 billion array of Chinese industrial goods and components used by US manufacturers.

The pact does not address structural economic issues that led to the trade conflict. Officials say these will be dealt in Phase 2 negotiations, though the differences there are so fundamental that many investors doubt whether any deal will come through.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 17.07 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 2,248.05.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreigners were net sellers of US$31.70 million worth of shares on the main board.

SEE ALSO

US: S&P, Dow open lower as banks weigh

The KOSPI climbed 2.29 per cent so far this year, and gained 6.8 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 796.46 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 373.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 03:35 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes slightly up following US-China deal

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher in thin trade on Thursday following the signing of a...

Jan 16, 2020 03:29 PM
Life & Culture

No business in snow business! Warm weather shutters Japan ski resorts

[TOKYO] Record low snowfall in Japan has forced many ski resorts to shut their doors and is threatening a World Cup...

Jan 16, 2020 03:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Qatar National Bank issues US$600m 40-year Formosa bond

[DUBAI] Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, has issued a US$600 million 40-year Formosa bond as...

Jan 16, 2020 03:25 PM
Real Estate

Wing Fong Court condo in Geylang up for en bloc sale at S$108m

A FREEHOLD condominium in Geylang, Wing Fong Court, has been launched for collective sale with a reserve price of S$...

Jan 16, 2020 03:21 PM
Garage

Hyundai, Kia invest US$110m in UK electric-van startup Arrival

[DETROIT] South Korea's Hyundai Group is backing a UK electric vehicle startup that plans to begin selling battery-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly