South Korea: Stocks end flat as fast-spreading virus keeps investors wary

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks closed flat on Wednesday as investors turned cautious after the government reported 15 new coronavirus cases.

The KOSPI ended up 1.46 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,210.34.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$196.69 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 0.58 per cent so far this year, and gained 1.5 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume was 581.77 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 303.

