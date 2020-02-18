South Korea: Stocks end lower on worries over economic impact from virus

The KOSPI ended down 33.29 points, or 1.48 per cent, at 2,208.88, its lowest close since Feb 10.

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks closed 1.5 per cent lower on Tuesday after Apple's revenue warning deepened worries about the economic fallout due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The KOSPI ended down 33.29 points, or 1.48 per cent, at 2,208.88, its lowest close since Feb 10.

The KOSPI has risen 0.51 per cent so far this year, and gained 3.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume was 464.88 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 178.

REUTERS