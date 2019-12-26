You are here

South Korea: Stocks gain on Sino-US trade hopes

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 3:55 PM

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 7.85 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,197.93.
AP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Thursday, underpinned by hopes of a Sino-US trade deal early in 2020 and as investors refrained from selling stocks ahead of them trading ex-dividend a day later. 

Without fresh catalysts, investors stayed away from big sales of stocks as they have to hold shares till Thursday to ensure dividend payout, said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. 

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US.-China trade deal agreed to this month. 

Foreigners were net sellers of US$33.07 million worth of shares on the main board.

