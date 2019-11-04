You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks hit 4-month high on positive US data, trade deal hopes

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 3:50 PM

doc77tsspz8ha0wt9448z_doc749xi3j5ci81kz0igkli.jpg
South Korean shares touched a four-month high on Monday boosted by upbeat US jobs data and optimism over Sino-US trade talks.
Bloomberg

[SEOUL] South Korean shares touched a four-month high on Monday boosted by upbeat US jobs data and optimism over Sino-US trade talks.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 30.04 points, or 1.43 per cent, at 2,130.24, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug 30.

By extending gains into a third straight session, the benchmark index touched their highest level since July 2.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$33.63 million worth of shares on the main board on Monday.

The KOSPI has risen 4.37 per cent so far this year, and has gained 1.4 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 03:47 PM
Stocks

Global equities buck October effect; STI posts 4% gain: SGX

EQUITY benchmarks across most countries bucked the "October effect" last month, with the Straits Times Index (STI)...

Nov 4, 2019 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH launches new perpetual

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a perpetual issue on Monday, its second such deal this year.

Nov 4, 2019 03:21 PM
Banking & Finance

HKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund Q3 investment income drops

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's banking system is in strong shape and dollar peg does not need to change, the Hong Kong...

Nov 4, 2019 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudis save up for Aramco share sale many see as one-way bet

[RIYADH] It's the day so many ordinary Saudis have eagerly awaited.

Nov 4, 2019 03:00 PM
Transport

Indian airline IndiGo says systems down, likely to hit operations

[BENGALURU] India's largest airline IndiGo said its systems were down across the network since Monday morning, and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly