South Korea: Stocks hit 4-month high on positive US data, trade deal hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares touched a four-month high on Monday boosted by upbeat US jobs data and optimism over Sino-US trade talks.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 30.04 points, or 1.43 per cent, at 2,130.24, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug 30.

By extending gains into a third straight session, the benchmark index touched their highest level since July 2.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$33.63 million worth of shares on the main board on Monday.

The KOSPI has risen 4.37 per cent so far this year, and has gained 1.4 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

