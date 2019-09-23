South Korea: Stocks inch up amid trade talks

South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Monday, extending gains for a 12th session while investors remain cautious on US-China trade negotiations and Middle East tensions.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Monday, extending gains for a 12th session while investors remain cautious on US-China trade negotiations and Middle East tensions.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index rose 0.18 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,091.70.

The KOSPI has risen 2.48 per cent this year, and gained 9.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Trading volume on the KOSPI was 409.35 million shares and, with 893 traded issues including 374 advancing shares.

