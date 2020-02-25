You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks, won rise as investors bet on policy support

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 3:19 PM

file6uc642rh1w11a0oovo0 (1).jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks jumped 1 per cent on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus slowed in the nation and investors pinned hopes on policy measures to blunt the economic impact of the epidemic. The won and the benchmark bond yield gained.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi closed up 24.57 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 2,103.61.

The country reported 130 newly confirmed infections by Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 893, but the pace of spread slowed compared to a day earlier.

Stocks gained on bargain-hunting, while expectations of a rate cut and policy measures to boost liquidity lifted sentiment, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

The Bank of Korea is expected to lower its policy rate to a record low to offset the impact of the coronavirus on Asia's fourth-largest economy.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Stocks end higher on chipmakers; Kospi up for second week

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Monday he has advised the government to start the review and execution of a supplementary budget to cushion the virus' impact.

Foreigners were net sellers for a second straight session, as they offloaded 769.1 billion won (S$886.7 million) worth of Kospi shares on Tuesday.

The won was quoted at 1,210.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.82 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,220.2.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,211.0 per U.S. dollar, up 0.7 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,210.5 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24 per cent, after U.S. stocks plunged overnight. Japanese stocks fell 3.34 per cent.

The Kospi has fallen 4.28 per cent so far this year and lost 4.9 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 1,545.20 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 706.

The won has lost 4.5 per cent against the dollar this year.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 points to 111.19, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41 per cent in late afternoon trade.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 1.166 per cent in late afternoon trade and the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 1.423 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 03:38 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares extend losses as virus fears linger; NZ down

[SYDNEY] Australian shares on Tuesday added to the heavy losses in the previous session as investors remained on...

Feb 25, 2020 03:26 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA freezes hiring for ground staff, mulls other measures in response to outbreak

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has introduced a hiring freeze and is contemplating other cost-cutting measures amid the...

Feb 25, 2020 03:22 PM
Transport

Dubai airport suspends flights with Iran, except for Teheran

[DUBAI] Dubai International Airport has suspended all flights to and from the Islamic republic of Iran, with the...

Feb 25, 2020 02:58 PM
Banking & Finance

K-pop sensation BTS's label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO: reports

[SEOUL] Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of South Korean boy band BTS, has chosen JPMorgan, NH Investment and...

Feb 25, 2020 02:44 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold retreats from 7-year high, but virus fears limit losses

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors booked profits from a jump to a seven-year high in the previous...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly