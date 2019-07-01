South Korea: Tech shares dent stocks, Japan's export curbs hurt

South Korean stocks ended flat on Monday as Japan's export curbs on high-tech materials to Seoul hit sentiment, outpacing the positive momentum created by the Sino-US trade truce.

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks ended flat on Monday as Japan's export curbs on high-tech materials to Seoul hit sentiment, outpacing the positive momentum created by the Sino-US trade truce.

Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 0.85 points or 0.04 per cent at 2,129.77 points.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$133.88 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI climbed 4.35 per cent so far this year, and gained 3.0 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 403.95 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 493.

