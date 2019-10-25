South Korean stocks end flat ahead of Fed meeting

The benchmark stock index KOSPI rose 2.23 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 2,087.89.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended flat on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve policy meeting next week and on Brexit anxiety.

The benchmark stock index KOSPI rose 2.23 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 2,087.89. The index rose 1.32 per cent for the week to mark the third consecutive weekly gain, while it rose 1.20 per cent on a monthly basis.

The KOSPI has risen 2.30 per cent so far this year, but gained 3.8 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 338.51 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 302.

REUTERS