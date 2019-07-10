You are here

Home > Stocks

S&P 500 hits 3,000 as Powell's comment lifts rate cut hopes

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 10:11 PM

[NEW YORK] The benchmark S&P 500 breached the 3,000 points mark for the first time on Wednesday, as hopes of an interest rate cut later this month were lifted by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's comment that the central bank would "act as appropriate" to sustain record US growth.

In prepared remarks ahead of his two-day testimony to Congress, Mr Powell said overall growth has also "moderated," while "there is a risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent than we currently anticipate".

"Powell's really making the case that an insurance rate cut is important so July is looking much more likely despite the fact we had a pretty good jobs report," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, North Carolina.

"He's coming across as very dovish. A lot of his quotes are much more on the easing side."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wall Street's three main indexes had retreated from last week's record closing highs after a strong June jobs report on Friday tempered expectations of a sharp rate cut this month.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

doc765ptuxybfr1exfxwkzh_doc70yrbuqbtvagqqizl2b.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly