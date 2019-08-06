You are here

Home > Stocks

S'pore shares pare losses to close down 0.8% on China's yuan moves

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 6:13 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued to take a beating on Tuesday as escalating US-China trade tensions rattled investors, but pared back early losses after Beijing moved to stabilise the yuan. 

The Straits Times Index dropped as much as 1.6 per cent, a nearly two-month low, but regained ground steadily over the session to close at 3,170.47, lower by 24.04 points or 0.75 per cent. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 318 to 135, or about two stocks down for every one up. A total of 1.30 billion shares worth S$1.64 billion were traded.

"Who doesn't love a good old Turnaround Tuesday story in the markets?...We have the PBOC (People's Bank of China) to thank for tweaking the fix just enough to convince the markets mainland authorities are not embarking on a wave of aggressive yuan depreciation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's central bank took steps to limit weakness in the yuan after the currency fell to its lowest level against the dollar since August 2010 on Monday, prompting US President Donald Trump to label China a currency manipulator in a tweet. 
 
"The PBOC had the fixing stronger than seven to correct herding behaviour yesterday," said Stephen Chiu, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "It's a message to the US - we aren't manipulating the currency weaker. If markets drive dollar-yuan rate even higher and out of hand, I don't think the PBOC will sit there doing nothing."

Singapore's benchmark was dragged by industrials and financial stocks on Tuesday. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 0.89 per cent or US$0.51 to US$56.87, while Jardine Cycle & Carriage lost 3.81 per cent or S$1.24 to S$31.31. 

DBS Group and UOB were also among the bourse's largest decliners. DBS closed at S$24.88, down 1.62 per cent or S$0.41, while UOB finished 0.97 per cent or S$0.25 lower at S$25.66.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

Aug 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

New cyber hygiene rules for financial services, e-payment firms to kick in next August: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly