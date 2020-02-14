You are here

Home > Stocks

STI ends flat on Friday, up 1.2% on the week

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 6:22 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

INVESTMENT sentiment in Asia ebbed and flowed across the week on the changing outlook of Covid-19 outbreak. The virus has now infected more individuals and led to more deaths than 2003's severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic.

While stocks dipped on Monday, they staged a strong but short-lived recovery in the next two sessions. Sentiment surged on lower reports of new cases in China, where the vast majority of those suffering from Covid-19 reside, as well as hopes of further stimulus measures by the Chinese central bank.

This all changed on Thursday when Chinese authorities started using a new method of diagnosis. It resulted in a ballooning of Covid-19 cases and fatalities. New cases may have fallen on Friday but investors are left wondering just how long it will take to contain the virus.

"This week’s developments underscore the fact that this situation remains highly fluid, and uncertainties continue to abound, especially around whether the global economy could withstand Covid-19’s economic toll," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

On Friday, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) barely moved from Thursday's close to end at 3,220.03, just 0.06 point lower.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.15% on day

On the week, the blue-chip index advanced 38.55 points or 1.2 per cent from Feb 7's close of 3,181.48.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, markets were mixed. Benchmark indices in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan all closed with losses. Japan's  Nikkei 225 benchmark fell 140.14 points or 0.6 per cent to 23,687.59.

In Singapore, trading volume stood at 1.34 billion securities, 13 per cent more than the 2019 daily average. Total turnover was S$1.23 billion, 16 per cent over last year's intraday mean.

Advancers outpaced decliners 210 to 171, with 11 of the benchmark's 30 counters ending in the red.

Among the local market's blue chips, the local banks were all higher. DBS Group Holdings added S$0.13 or 0.5 per cent to S$25.55, OCBC Bank edged up S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$11.06 while United Overseas Bank finished at S$26.25, up S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent.

Other STI gainers included Thai Beverage (up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent to 78.5 cents) and Singapore Airlines (up S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent to S$8.62). Both companies reported earnings for the September-December quarter after Friday's market close.

The sell-off in Singtel shares continued after it posted a 23.8 per cent decline in Q3 net profit on Thursday. The telco closed S$0.06 or 1.8 per cent lower at S$3.22. Ground handler SATS was another notable laggard, shedding S$0.11 or 2.4 per cent to S$4.43.

Among firms in the second line, Hi-P International shares finished S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent up at S$1.31 despite reporting a full-year net profit decline of 20.4 per cent to S$80.3 million on Thursday due to pricing pressure. 

Friday saw the debut of Don Agro International on the Singapore bourse. The Russian agri and dairy firm - listed on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board -  closed at S$0.24, 9 per cent higher than its initial public offering price of S$0.22. 

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 06:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Taxi, driving centre and bus station operations in China hit by virus outbreak, says ComfortDelGro

COMFORTDELGRO managing director and group CEO Yang Ban Seng on Friday said that the group is facing new challenges...

Feb 14, 2020 06:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap raises S$100 million in Series D funding from Thailand's Banpu

SINGAPORE-BASED solar energy solutions provider Sunseap Group has raised a fresh S$100 million in Series D funding,...

Feb 14, 2020 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

F&N provides guarantees for Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Starbucks Thailand deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED drinks maker Fraser and Neave (F&N) will offer corporate guarantees to third-party lenders for...

Feb 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 14, 2020 06:27 PM
Companies & Markets

8Telecom weighs transfer of listing status to South Korean health product company

TELECOM infrastructure group 8Telecom International Holdings’ listing status could be transferred to a South Korean...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly