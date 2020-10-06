You are here

Home > Stocks

STI extends rally upon Trump's return to White House, gains 0.5%

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 5:39 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued to gain traction on Tuesday, following the trend in world equities as news of US president Donald Trump's return to the White House led to an uplift in investors' confidence.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 12.03 points or 0.48 per cent at 2,529.26.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) was the index's top performer for the day, gaining S$0.05 or 1.43 per cent to close at S$3.55.

This followed Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung's statement in Parliament on Tuesday, that the government will "continue to support SIA, CAG (Changi Airport Group) and other companies in the aviation sector as much as we can".

He added that the multi-ministry taskforce will explore "other practical schemes" to welcome travellers from countries with higher infection rates but are "economically important", and that "Singapore has started to reopen its borders".

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.5%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

CapitaLand, on the other hand, was at the bottom of the index, falling S$0.01 or 0.36 per cent to close at S$2.76.

Dairy Farm International and Jardine Cycle & Carriage were the other two STI constituents whose shares closed down on Tuesday, declining 0.25 per cent and 0.22 per cent respectively.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 247 to 178 for the day, with 967.47 million securities worth S$1 billion changing hands.

Across the region, Asian markets also took positively to the news of Mr Trump's recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.52 per cent or 121.59 points to 23,433.73; the Kospi climbed 7.90 points or 0.34 per cent to 2,365.90 - its highest close in two weeks. The Hang Seng Index closed up 212.87 or 0.9 per cent at 23,980.65.

The gains in Asian equities also tracks the latest results of the US presidential election polls. Democratic party nominee Joe Biden was still polling ahead of Mr Trump as at Monday.

Said a DBS Group Research report on Tuesday: "Asian equity investors may prefer Biden's multilateral approach to Trump's unilateral and unpredictable style. Biden has said he will look to reconsider tariffs with China and end the trade war with the European Union."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 05:41 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.96...

Oct 6, 2020 05:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hogan Lovells hires Nick Williams as partner in business restructuring practice

LAW firm Hogan Lovells on Tuesday announced that Nick Williams will be joining as a partner in its business...

Oct 6, 2020 04:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

TEMASEK Holdings will establish Seviora Holdings, a Singapore-based asset management group that will offer a broad...

Oct 6, 2020 04:48 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong teacher struck off for 'pro-independence' classes

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong teacher has been struck off for allegedly promoting independence in class, a move hailed by...

Oct 6, 2020 04:43 PM
Life & Culture

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

[SYDNEY] The world's largest surviving marsupial carnivore, the Tasmanian Devil, has been returned to the wild on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker US dollar cushions decline

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for