You are here

Home > Stocks

Stock plunge in Asia continues after Wall Street's worst session since 1987; STI down 5.1%

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 10:45 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

nz_nikkei_130347.jpg
Asian stocks tumbled further on Friday as a coronavirus-induced recession gains steam, and fears mount over whether support measures by governments globally are adequate to stem the decline.
PHOTO: AFP

ASIAN stocks tumbled further on Friday as a coronavirus-induced recession gains steam, and fears mount over whether support measures by governments globally are adequate to stem the decline.

This comes after key Wall Street benchmarks on Thursday plummeted and registered their worst single-day drops since the "Black Monday" stock market crash of 1987.

Following an announcement by the World Health Organization labelling Covid-19 a pandemic and the US move to temporarily halt travel from Europe - with the exception of the UK - for 30 days, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 10 per cent, the S&P 500 skidded 9.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.4 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 nosedived by 10.8 per cent, its worst drop since 1987, while Germany's DAX 30 had its largest intraday fall since 1989.

The MSCI All-Country World Index is now down by more than 25 per cent this year. Even safe-havens such as gold were trading lower as frantic investors moved to cover margin losses.

SEE ALSO

South Korea reports 110 new novel coronavirus cases, total at 7,979

At the commencement of Friday trading, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) fell 5 per cent, the most at the opening bell since October 2008. The STI fell by more than 6 per cent in the opening minutes but retraced some of those losses. As at 10.23am, the STI was down 136.47 points or 5.1 per cent down at 2,542.17.

The STI, like other benchmarks globally, have entered bear territory, a period defined when prices in securites fall by more than 20 per cent from their recent highs. At current levels, the STI is down 25.6 per cent down from its 52-week high of 3,415.18, which the index achieved during trading on April 29, 2019.

Due to the increased severity of the Covid-19 outbreak, private sector economists are now expecting the second package of support measures in Singapore to combat the economic strain brought about by the coronavirus to be larger than the first S$4 billion package.

In North Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index dived 1,739.21 points or 9.4 per cent to 16,820.42 and South Korea's Kospi index sank 138.53 points or 7.6 per cent to 1,695.80.

While not as badly bruised, Greater China markets continued to take sizeable hits. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1,417.84 points or 5.8 per cent to 22,891.23, and mainland China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 95.71 points or 3.3 per cent to 2,827.78.

Among South-east Asian markets, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index dropped 258.36 points or 5 per cent to 4,895.75, and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index was trading 76.97 points or 5.4 per cent lower at 1,342.46.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Australia's commodity heavy S&P/ASX 200 index erased 383.50 points or 7.2 per cent to trade at 4,921.10.

With more cities being quarantined, travel plans scuppered and mass gatherings discouraged - even sports events being postponed, the hit on sentiment is showing little sign of abating.

"Global supply chains are no longer just 'disrupted' but are now in the process of shutting down completely. And even more worrisome is that the worst-case scenario and the sum of all fears are culminating with the view that policymakers remain well behind the curve," said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 11:31 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks plunge, triggering Kospi circuit breakers for first time since 2001

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged to a near 10-year low on Friday, triggering circuit breakers on the main index...

Mar 13, 2020 11:27 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 110 new novel coronavirus cases, total at 7,979

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 110 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country's total infections to 7,...

Mar 13, 2020 11:12 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines' finance minister tasks state pension funds to support stock market

[MANILA] The Philippines' finance minister on Friday ordered state pension funds to support the stock market by...

Mar 13, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Mainland China reports 8 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

[BEIJING] Mainland China had eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the country's National...

Mar 13, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

China ramps up efforts to boost consumption as virus hurts economy

[BEIJING] China's state planner on Friday announced guidelines to boost residents' property income and improve...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.