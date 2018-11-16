You are here

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, Sanli, Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 8:31 AM
THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Datapulse Technology: Datapulse Technology has agreed to sell a haircare manufacturing business back to the party it acquired the business from, at a discount to the effective acquisition price. The firm announced late on Thursday, it has signed a binding term sheet dated Nov 15 with Way Company Pte Ltd, agreeing to the sale of 100 per cent of the shares in Malaysia-incorporated haircare manufacturing business, Wayco Manufacturing, at S$3.18 million to the latter.

Sanli Environmental: Catalist-listed environment engineering firm Sanli Environmental has clinched S$54.3 million in contracts, boosting its order book to S$134.4 million. The company in a press statement announced that the new contracts are for its two main business segments - engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M). These orders are expected to contribute to its revenue for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust: Keppel Infrastructure Trust said on Thursday that it is buying Australian chemicals group Ixom for A$777 million (S$775 million), in a deal that puts Ixom's enterprise value at A$1.1 billion. After more than a month of market speculation, the manager confirmed that the trust is taking the chemicals supplier off the hands of management sellers and funds managed by the Blackstone Group, which paid A$750 million for the business in 2014. The acquisition - set to be completed in Q1 2019, but only if given the green light by unitholders and the authorities - will be funded by debt at the outset.

