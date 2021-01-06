Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Vallianz, SingPost

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Great Eastern Holdings: The insurer on Wednesday said Great Eastern Life Assurance will be redeeming early all of its S$400 million 4.6 per cent subordinated notes due 2026. It will redeem these notes on Jan 19, 2021. Shares of Great Eastern closed 0.2 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$20.04 on Tuesday.

Vallianz Holdings: The offshore support-vessel owner and operator has exercised its rights to defer a payment of distribution to perpetual securities holders originally due on Tuesday. The firm had previously issued US$22.5 million worth of senior perpetual securities, carrying a 4 per cent coupon, as part of its S$500 million multi-currency debt issuance programme. Shares of Vallianz ended flat at 4.8 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

Singapore Post (SingPost): All airmail services to and transiting via the United Kingdom (UK) have been suspended until further notice due to the suspension of flights there from Singapore, announced SingPost on Dec 30. This includes its Speedpost priority service, though Speedpost Express and Speedpost Economy remain available, as is surface mail service. Shares of SingPost closed flat at 70 Singapore cents on Tuesday.