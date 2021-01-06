You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Vallianz, SingPost

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 8:56 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Great Eastern Holdings: The insurer on Wednesday said Great Eastern Life Assurance will be redeeming early all of its S$400 million 4.6 per cent subordinated notes due 2026. It will redeem these notes on Jan 19, 2021. Shares of Great Eastern closed 0.2 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$20.04 on Tuesday.

Vallianz Holdings: The offshore support-vessel owner and operator has exercised its rights to defer a payment of distribution to perpetual securities holders originally due on Tuesday. The firm had previously issued US$22.5 million worth of senior perpetual securities, carrying a 4 per cent coupon, as part of its S$500 million multi-currency debt issuance programme. Shares of Vallianz ended flat at 4.8 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

Singapore Post (SingPost): All airmail services to and transiting via the United Kingdom (UK) have been suspended until further notice due to the suspension of flights there from Singapore, announced SingPost on Dec 30. This includes its Speedpost priority service, though Speedpost Express and Speedpost Economy remain available, as is surface mail service. Shares of SingPost closed flat at 70 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 10:03 AM
Banking & Finance

China's bottled water king is now richer than Warren Buffett

[HONG KONG] Zhong Shanshan is setting new wealth records.

Jan 6, 2021 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open flat ahead of Georgia election results; STI up 0.01%

SINGAPORE shares were little changed at Wednesday's open as traders awaited the outcome of key elections in Georgia...

Jan 6, 2021 09:37 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open sightly lower on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped at the start of trade on Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in following...

Jan 6, 2021 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to bring forward Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans

[SYDNEY] Australia will bring forward its Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans by two weeks to early March, health...

Jan 6, 2021 09:31 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares open lower as domestic virus concerns weigh

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as concerns over the extent of a Sydney coronavirus cluster saw...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Singapore on track with efficient, clean power as demand recovers

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for