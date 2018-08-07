You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, PACC Offshore Services, OKP, MindChamps

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 8:48 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Keppel DC Reit: Keppel DC Reit (real estate investment trust) will build a new data centre in Macquarie Business Park in Sydney, Australia, which is estimated to cost between A$26 million and A$36 million (S$26.26 million and S$36.35 million). The fee will be payable to master lessee Macquarie Telecom upon completion.

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH): Offshore marine services provider, PACC Offshore Services Holdings' (POSH) net loss narrowed to US$5.8 million from US$11 million a year ago for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Revenue nearly doubled to US$83.14 million mainly due to improved average daily charter rates and improved utilisation. Loss per share for the quarter came to 0.32 US cent, compared to a loss per share of 0.6 US cent previously.

OKP: Engineering firm OKP Holdings' second quarter net profit sank to S$107,000 from S$4.95 million a year ago. This came as revenue declined nearly 21 per cent to S$27.35 million, while earnings per share were 0.03 Singapore cent, down from 1.61 cents, previously. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MindChamps: MindChamps PreSchool posted an 83 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit attributable to shareholders to S$1.26 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Revenue rose 60 per cent to S$7.65 million thanks to the acquisition of seven preschool centres in Australia and Singapore, as well as higher franchise income. Earnings per share for the quarter clocked 0.52 Singapore cent, up from 0.38 cents a year ago.

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

BP_SGcbd_070818_5.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate governance: More bouquets, but also more brickbats

BP_Iswaran_070818_7.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Technology

SingHealth attack was by APT group typically linked to foreign governments: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening