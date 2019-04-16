You are here

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Keppel DC Reit, BM Mobility, PCI

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 8:58 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Keppel Infrastructure Trust: The trust on Monday reported a flat total distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.93 Singapore cent for the first quarter of financial year 2019. But it sank into the red with a net loss of S$16.2 million due to transaction costs incurred during the quarter in relation to the acquisition of Australian chemicals group Ixom. The counter closed unchanged at S$1.49 on Monday.

Keppel DC Reit: The Reit on Monday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.92 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended March 31, up 6.7 per cent from 1.80 Singapore cents a year ago. Distributable income grew 29.9 per cent to S$27.1 million due to the enlarged asset base following the acquisitions of maincubes Data Centre in Offenbach am Main, Germany, and Keppel DC Singapore 5 in 2018.

BM Mobility: In response to Singapore Exchange (SGX) queries, the electric transport group said that its former financial controller Lim Gwo Bin was “unresponsive and uncooperative” in the days after he resigned on March 25. However, Mr Lim told The Business Times on Monday evening that he had, in fact, responded to a March 26 request for a quotation for group accounting outsourcing on the same day. Mr Lim also said he did not inform BM Mobility of any unresolved issues for “fear of retaliation from the company”. BM Mobility shares closed at 0.7 Singapore cent on Monday, down 0.1 cent.

Market voices on:

PCI: The company announced that the acquisition by Pagani Holding III of all its shares was approved by the court on Monday. The last day of trading of the shares will be on April 24. Trading will be suspended from 9am the following day. The date for the payment of the acquisition is expected to be by May 9. PCI shares closed flat at S$1.32 on Monday.

