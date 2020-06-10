You are here

Taiwan lifts short-selling ban early

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 8:30 AM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan will lift a ban on short selling stocks from Wednesday, the island's financial regulator said, earlier than had been planned as Taiwan's equity markets have stabilised after swooning earlier in the coronavirus outbreak.

The ban was imposed on March 19 and had been due to be lifted on June 19, but the Financial Supervisory Commission said late on Tuesday it would move up the lifting of the ban.

Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling told reporters they had acted to lift the ban as both foreign and domestic stock markets have stabilised, and because the coronavirus situation is well under control in Taiwan.

REUTERS

