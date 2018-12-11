You are here

Home > Stocks

Tech leads US stocks to higher close after volatile session

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 6:08 AM

333071455_0-4.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher on Monday after a topsy-turvy session that saw shares fall on worries about Brexit and trade wars before a resurgence in technology lifted markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 24,423.26, up 0.1 per cent, after recovering from a slide of more than two per cent earlier in the session.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent to end at 2,637.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 per cent to 7,020.52.

"There is just a lot of uncertainty with regards to a lot of issues right now," said William Lynch of Hinsdale Associates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Key headwinds for US stocks include the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing and worries that US growth could slow considerably in 2019 and potentially tip into a recession.

Analysts also are taking stock of turbulence in Europe, as British Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a vote on her Brexit plan and embattled French President Emmanuel Macron announced a hike in the minimum wage and other steps to try to diffuse widespread protests throughout the country.

"There are reasons to be concerned," Mr Lynch said.

"I think a lot of the fears are overblown and a lot of investors are overreacting," said Mr Lynch, who noted that US economic indicators are still solid, and said he is hopeful that stocks will end the year strongly.

Technology stocks were generally strong, with Facebook rising 3.2 per cent after boosting its share buyback plan by $9 billion.

Amazon rose 0.7 per cent, Microsoft 2.6 per cent and Netflix 1.7 per cent.

Apple initially fell after a Chinese court ruled against the company in a patent dispute with chip company Qualcomm. But Apple shares gained 0.7 per cent after the company said iPhones remained available in China. Qualcomm rose 2.2 per cent.

FedEx dropped 4.2 per cent after announcing that David Cunningham, head of Fedex Express, was stepping down at the end of the year. A departure that some analysts said raised worries about the company's profit outlook.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble

Must Read

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_NBBREXIT11UXRX_3640127.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Britain's PM May calls off key vote on her Brexit deal

CHINA-US-TRADE-DIPLOMACY-041207.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade tensions seen among 2019's top business risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening