You are here

Home > Stocks

Tech shares lead as US stocks end week on positive note

Sat, Sep 26, 2020 - 8:23 AM

nz_nyse_260934.jpg
Despite lackluster economic data, Wall Street stocks posted their best session of the week on Friday, with tech shares leading the market higher.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Despite lackluster economic data, Wall Street stocks posted their best session of the week on Friday, with tech shares leading the market higher.

The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent to 10,913.56, as indices shook off early weakness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.3 per cent at 27,173.96, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent to 3,298.46.

"The market has been under pressure for a while and is just catching a bit of a bargain-hunting Friday," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

Despite Friday's session, both the Dow and S&P 500 closed the week with losses.

SEE ALSO

'Can't lose' trades falter with inflation expectations flagging

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

US durable goods orders grew by 0.4 per cent in August, below estimates and a much slower level of growth than July's upwardly revised 11.7 per cent increase.

The tepid data add to worries that consumer spending is weakening as progress on another coronavirus stimulus package remains stalled.

Analysts said the market is also becoming more worried about a protracted US presidential election after Donald Trump repeatedly declined this week to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses in November.

Still, large tech shares such as Amazon, Apple and Facebook all gained more than two per cent.

Another big winner was Boeing, which surged 6.9 per cent after Europe's aviation regulator said the long-grounded 737 MAX could be cleared to resume service by the end of the year.

The MAX has been out of service since March 2019 following two deadly crashes.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 26, 2020 08:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls on mounting Covid-19 cases, supply concerns

[ NEW YORK] Oil edged lower on Friday, falling more than 2 per cent on the week as Covid-19 cases surged globally...

Sep 26, 2020 08:01 AM
Stocks

Europe: Consumer stocks help UK shares end harsh week higher

[LONDON] A near 44 per cent surge in bookmaker William Hill on takeover offers lifted consumer stocks on Friday,...

Sep 25, 2020 11:10 PM
Companies & Markets

AnAn International unit to take majority stake in French heating system installer

A SUBSIDIARY of Mainboard-listed fuel oil trader AnAn International will take a 70 per cent stake in a French energy...

Sep 25, 2020 10:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Sincap looking for new CFO and audit committee chairman, board tells bourse

CATALIST-LISTED Sincap Group does not know of any undisclosed concerns that should be brought to shareholders'...

Sep 25, 2020 10:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Citadel Securities doubled profit as dominance grew in wild 2020

[NEW YORK] In the last week of March, with the Covid-19 pandemic upending lives and markets, Ken Griffin started...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Minimum CPF interest rates extended by a year to Dec 31, 2021

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.