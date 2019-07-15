You are here

Tokyo: Markets closed for holiday on Monday

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 9:47 AM

[TOKYO] All financial markets in Japan are closed on Monday, July 15 for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, July 16.

AFP

