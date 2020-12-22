Tokyo: Nikkei closes down for third straight session

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over a new strain of coronavirus triggered profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.04 per cent, or 278.03 points, to close at 26,436.39, while the broader Topix index was down 1.56 per cent, or 27.93 points, at 1,761.12.

AFP