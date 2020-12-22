You are here
Tokyo: Nikkei closes down for third straight session
[Tokyo] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over a new strain of coronavirus triggered profit-taking.
The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.04 per cent, or 278.03 points, to close at 26,436.39, while the broader Topix index was down 1.56 per cent, or 27.93 points, at 1,761.12.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes