Tokyo: Nikkei closes down for third straight session

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 2:25 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over a new strain of coronavirus triggered profit-taking.
[Tokyo] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over a new strain of coronavirus triggered profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.04 per cent, or 278.03 points, to close at 26,436.39, while the broader Topix index was down 1.56 per cent, or 27.93 points, at 1,761.12.

