Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index bounced back on Tuesday from its recent selloffs sparked by a strong yen, a crash in oil prices and fears over the coronavirus.

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost more than 5 per cent on Monday - its biggest fall since February 2018 - rose 0.85 per cent, or 168.36 points, to close at 19,867.12.

AFP