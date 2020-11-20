Tokyo: Nikkei closes lower ahead of long weekend

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, as worries continued over rising coronavirus cases.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, as worries continued over rising coronavirus cases.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.42 per cent or 106.97 points to end at 25,527.37, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.06 per cent or 0.98 points to 1,727.39.

AFP