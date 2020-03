Tokyo stocks closed more than 8 per cent higher on Wednesday, boosted by a US$2 trillion US coronavirus rescue package and relief that the Tokyo Olympics is being postponed rather than cancelled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which soared more than 7 per cent on Tuesday, added another 8.04 per cent, or 1,454.28 points, to 19,546.63.

The broader Topix rose 6.87 per cent, or 91.52 points, to end at 1,424.62.

AFP