You are here
Tokyo: Nikkei closes up for fifth straight session
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index recovered early losses to close up for a fifth consecutive session Friday as hopes for economic measures taken by major countries offset pandemic concerns.
The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.74 per cent, or 167.99 points, to 22,863.73 while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 per cent, or 8.66 points at 1,612.48.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes