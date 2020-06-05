You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up for fifth straight session

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 2:25 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index recovered early losses to close up for a fifth consecutive session Friday as hopes for economic measures taken by major countries offset pandemic concerns.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index recovered early losses to close up for a fifth consecutive session Friday as hopes for economic measures taken by major countries offset pandemic concerns.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.74 per cent, or 167.99 points, to 22,863.73 while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 per cent, or 8.66 points at 1,612.48.

AFP

