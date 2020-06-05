Tokyo: Nikkei closes up for fifth straight session

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index recovered early losses to close up for a fifth consecutive session Friday as hopes for economic measures taken by major countries offset pandemic concerns.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index recovered early losses to close up for a fifth consecutive session Friday as hopes for economic measures taken by major countries offset pandemic concerns.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.74 per cent, or 167.99 points, to 22,863.73 while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 per cent, or 8.66 points at 1,612.48.

AFP