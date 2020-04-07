You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 2% on virus hopes

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 2:24 PM

nz_nikkei_070493.jpg
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than two per cent on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling coronavirus death rates.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than two per cent on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling coronavirus death rates.

The Nikkei 225 index, which surged more than four per cent on Monday, advanced 2.01 per cent, or 373.88 points, to close at 18,950.18, while the broader Topix index was up 1.96 per cent, or 26.91 points, at 1,403.21.

The Nikkei index temporarily topped three per cent in early trade after global equity markets rebounded strongly.

But a decline in US stock index futures triggered profit-taking in the afternoon, eroding part of the early gains, brokers said.

Traders in Japan were also buoyed by the unveiling of an unprecedented stimulus package late on Monday worth around 108 trillion yen (S$1.42 trillion), or 20 per cent of gross domestic product in the world's third-largest economy.

SEE ALSO

Cineworld closes all cinemas in 10 countries due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to officially confirm a state of emergency in seven key regions of the country on Tuesday that will hand local authorities the power to request people stay at home.

"Investors are encouraged by the package, which sustained... the market," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"But trading is expected to remain cautious for the time being as the outlook for the coronavirus impact is still uncertain," Horiuchi told AFP.

In Tokyo, some high-tech firms were higher with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumping 5.68 per cent to 22,105 yen and parts maker Murata Manufacturing up 3.44 per cent at 5,622 yen.

Sony gained 2.13 per cent to 6,690 yen while Toyota rose 0.57 per cent to 6,618 yen, with Nintendo up 0.62 per cent at 43,190 yen.

Japan's household spending in February was down 0.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to official data released by the internal affairs ministry.

The US dollar fetched 108.77 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.23 yen in New York late Monday.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 02:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

France's Total sells assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone, Liberia

[PARIS] Total said on Tuesday it had sold assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone and Liberia, which the French energy group...

Apr 7, 2020 02:33 PM
Consumer

Cineworld closes all cinemas in 10 countries due to coronavirus

[LONDON] British cinema operator Cineworld said on Tuesday all its 787 cinemas across 10 countries have been shut...

Apr 7, 2020 02:29 PM
Transport

Finnair's passenger numbers drop 56% in March

[HELSINKI] Finnair said on Tuesday its March passenger numbers fell 56.4 per cent year on year to 498,600 people due...

Apr 7, 2020 02:21 PM
Government & Economy

South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to US$44.8b in March

[JOHANNESBURG] South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to US$44.77 billion (S$63.96 billion) in March from US$45.36...

Apr 7, 2020 02:13 PM
Life & Culture

MMA promotion UFC close to securing private island for fights

[BENGALURU] Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has said the mixed martial arts promotion is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.