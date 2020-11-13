You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei falls, snapping 8-day winning streak

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 2:19 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down on Friday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, following losses on Wall Street amid concerns over spiking coronavirus cases.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down on Friday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, following losses on Wall Street amid concerns over spiking coronavirus cases.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.53 per cent, or 135.01 points, to 25,385.87, while the broader Topix index lost 1.33 per cent, or 23.01 points, to 1,703.22.

