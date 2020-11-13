You are here
Tokyo: Nikkei falls, snapping 8-day winning streak
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down on Friday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, following losses on Wall Street amid concerns over spiking coronavirus cases.
The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.53 per cent, or 135.01 points, to 25,385.87, while the broader Topix index lost 1.33 per cent, or 23.01 points, to 1,703.22.
AFP
