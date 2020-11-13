Tokyo: Nikkei falls, snapping 8-day winning streak

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down on Friday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, following losses on Wall Street amid concerns over spiking coronavirus cases.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.53 per cent, or 135.01 points, to 25,385.87, while the broader Topix index lost 1.33 per cent, or 23.01 points, to 1,703.22.

AFP