[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose on Monday as geopolitical worries ebbed after US and North Korean officials met to resume preparations for a summit between the leaders of the two countries.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.13 per cent, or 30.30 points, to close at 22,481.09 but the broader Topix index was down 0.07 per cent, or 1.28 points, at 1,770.42.

AFP