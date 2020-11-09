You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei index opens over 1% up after Biden win

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 8:19 AM

Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday following the election of Joe Biden as the next US president after a nail-biting, close contest resulted in the outcome that the market had expected.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday following the election of Joe Biden as the next US president after a nail-biting, close contest resulted in the outcome that the market had expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.13 per cent or 274.31 points to 24,599.54 in early trade while the broader Topix index added 0.90 per cent or 14.95 points at 1,673.44.

AFP

