[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened lower on Monday as investors digested weaker-than-expected US jobs data.

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.04 per cent, or 8.80 points, at 21,190.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 per cent, or 1.66 points, at 1,538.76.

